Ashok Leyland June total sales up 5% at 15,221 units, CV sales jump 10%

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 5 per cent rise in total vehicle sales in June at 15,221 units.

In the year-ago period, total vehicle sales of the company stood at 14,531 units.

Total domestic sales were higher by 7 per cent at 14,363 units as against 13,469 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 9,274 units as compared to 8,399 units in June last year, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market marginally increased to 5,089 units from 5,070 units in June 2022, the company said.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

