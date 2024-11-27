Honda unveils Activa E, QC1 electric scooter in India: Check details here

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the company’s first electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1, in India. This launch aligns with India's growing EV market and Honda's global push to launch 30 electric vehicles to achieve its target of neutralising carbon footprints by 2050.

The latest Honda Activa Electric Scooter will go on sale in February 2025 in three major cities namely, Bengaluru, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and Mumbai. However, the booking for the same will begin in January 2025.

According to the company, “The introduction of the Activa e: and QC1 are the first models in the country to achieve this goal.” The company will also offer Honda e: Swap, a battery-sharing service through Honda Mobile Powerpack in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These latest models will exclusively launch in the Indian market targeting local characteristics and customer preferences.

Honda Activa Electric Scooter Features

The Activa Electric scooter is inspired by the ACTIVA ICE version. This electric model is equivalent to a 110 cc internal combustion engine model.

The e-model is powered by Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries.

ACTIVA is popular among Indian customers. The LED combination lights and indicators for the front and rear provide a futuristic look.

The original wheel-side motor delivers a rated output of 4.2 kW and a maximum output of 6.0 kW.

The optimisation of the magnetic circuit and structure resulted in higher efficiency and a cruising range of 102 km.

The Honda Activa E is also available with Honda RoadSync Duo5,6 allowing users to make phone calls and use navigation functions

Honda QC1 Features

The rear wheel is driven by a compact in-wheel motor with a rated output of 1.2 kW and a maximum output of 1.8 kW.

It comes with high-intensity LED and a 5-inch LCD instrument panel displaying the speed as well as other information such as a battery level indicator, for enhanced convenience.

Honda QC1 also offers a luggage compartment under the seat giving space for a helmet and other small items.

USB Type-C is also available to charge mobile devices in the front section as a standard section.

Honda Activa Electric Price

The prices of Honda Activa Electric and QC1 are yet to be announced. The price is expected to be released in January 2025.