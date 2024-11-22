Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / After Mercedes, BMW India announces price hike of up to 3% from January

After Mercedes, BMW India announces price hike of up to 3% from January

The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2025 onwards, the German automaker said in a statement

BMW
BMW also sells models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, BMW iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe among others as Completely Built-up Units. | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2025 onwards, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company's range of locally produced cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i.

BMW also sells models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, BMW iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe among others as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Last week, Mercedes-Benz had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent on its entire model range in the portfolio from January 1, 2025, citing a rise in input costs, inflationary pressures and higher operational expenses.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars in India will get costlier by Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz India to raise prices by up to 3% from 2025: CEO Santosh Iyer

Mercedes takes India learnings on D2C retailing to global markets

Mercedes-Benz to manufacture EQS SUV 580 in India, first outside the US

India has potential to be in top five markets for Maybach brand: Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz to assemble more EVs in India to meet carbon neutrality goals

Topics :Mercedes IndiaBMW IndiaLuxury car sales

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story