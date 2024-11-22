Govt extends deadline for electric construction equipment safety compliance

Indian automakers have been granted a three-month extension to comply with the stricter safety standards for electric construction equipment, originally mandated to take effect from October 1.

The revised deadline, announced on Thursday, now requires manufacturers to comply with the new norms by January 1, 2025.

The regulations, introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, mandate compliance with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-174, which encompass critical safety measures for battery systems, electrical components, and overall vehicle construction.

The extension comes after manufacturers struggled to align with the stringent requirements within the initial timeline. This marks a significant push by the Centre to ensure safer and more sustainable practices in the construction equipment sector, particularly as the country transitions towards electrified industrial machinery.

The move follows the publication of draft rules in August 2024, which invited public feedback. However, the government noted that no objections or suggestions were received, enabling the amendment to proceed without changes.

By extending the deadline, the government aims to balance the need for stringent safety measures with the industry's ability to adapt to the new standards. This will ensure the successful implementation of the updated norms.

The new safety regulations aim to protect both workers on construction sites and the public. Although the electric construction vehicle market is still emerging, the government seeks to establish strong safety norms from the outset.

A senior government official noted that the new rules are being introduced as major companies begin deploying electric dumpers, earth-moving equipment, and other construction vehicles. The introduction of these safety standards is a proactive measure to ensure the sector's safety.

Experts in the sector emphasised that implementing AIS-174 will prioritise the safety of both operators and pedestrians on construction sites. In addition, manufacturers will need to invest considerably to meet these stringent safety requirements.

This standard outlines specific regulations for the design, construction, and performance of EVs, including battery safety, electrical systems, and charging infrastructure.

The inclusion of these regulations is also expected to contribute to reduced emissions and noise pollution, making construction sites more environmentally friendly.

As manufacturers prepare to meet these new requirements, substantial investments in research, development, and compliance are expected, potentially driving further innovation in the sector, an expert said.