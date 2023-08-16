Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant

Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant

Through its Sriperumbudur facility outside Chennai city, and now the Talegaon plant, Hyundai aims to increase its achieve a cumulative production capacity of one million units per year

Reuters Bengaluru
Hyundai, India's second-biggest carmaker by sales, did not mention a deal value.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday its Indian unit will buy automaker General Motors' Talegaon plant in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Through its Sriperumbudur facility outside Chennai city, and now the Talegaon plant, Hyundai aims to increase its achieve a cumulative production capacity of one million units per year, it said. The company sold 552,511 vehicles in India last year.

Hyundai, India's second-biggest carmaker by sales, did not mention a deal value.

The deal will allow the US automaker to exit India. GM stopped selling cars in the country in 2017 after years of dwindling sales but its complete exit from the market has been marred by complications, including legal tussles with workers and failure to find a buyer for the plant.

In 2019, GM agreed to sell the plant to China's Great Wall Motor but talks collapsed last year after the companies failed to obtain regulatory approvals amid New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Also Read

Hyundai Motor considers buying General Motors India's Talegaon plant assets

Hyundai inks pact to acquire General Motors India's Talegaon factory

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

M&M unveils new range of small tractors; eyes doubling tractor exports

Audi to Merc, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

Mahindra launches 7 lightweight 4WD OJA tractors, beginning at Rs 5.64 lakh

Ola to offer e-bikes, cheap e-scooters to phase out petrol two-wheelers

Sedan demand strong despite surge in SUV growth: Mercedes Benz India MD

Topics :HyundaiHyundai Motor CoGeneral MotorsGeneral Motors IndiaGreat Wall Motor

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil Nadu

India's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvre

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Govt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi

Next Story