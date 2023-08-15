Audi to BMW, German carmakers drive luxury vehicle sales into high gear

After a strong first half of the year, luxury car sales are likely to hit a record high in 2023, riding on robust performance from the big three German carmakers – Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz India.

According to industry estimates, just over 21,000 luxury cars were sold between January and June 2023, and the full-year estimate is to cross 46,000-47,000 cars. After a brief lull during the pandemic, there has been a strong revival in this segment – bolstered by more launches across different price bands, replacement demand, ban on old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), and some amount of 'revenge buying'.



Puneet Gupta, director, Mobility, S&P Global, told Business Standard that several luxury car-owning households are in the middle of replacing their fleet as new launches happen. “There is a steady demand from this segment. Add to that the young professionals warming up to buying luxury vehicles. The average age of a luxury car buyer has come down, and is now around 35 years or so,” he felt.

NCR has banned 10-year-old diesel vehicles, and this has led to a replacement demand too. Most luxury cars have diesel powertrains.



Business Standard has obtained data from the Vahan portal under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) which aggregates data from regional transport offices for vehicle registrations. Since all RTOs are still not covered by Vahan, there is a variance with the retail sales numbers released by individual companies, but it gives a broad sense of the trend at play.

The data shows luxury car registrations are back at the 2019 levels, and according to industry insiders, this year is likely to witness record sales of luxury vehicles, beating the previous high of 2018.



Mercedes Benz India has taken the top spot in H1. According to Vahan, 7,736 Mercedes Benz cars were registered during the January-June period. The company clarified that if all RTOs are combined they will have retailed 8,528 units in H1 2023, up from 7,573 units in the same period last year.

Mercedes Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Santosh Iyer told Business Standard that their record sales are primarily driven by high desirability of the brand, an attractive portfolio, combined with increased car availability. “Mercedes-Benz's focus remains on growing the Top-End Vehicles and elevating the customer experience, as we witness a structural shift with the maturing of Indian luxury car customers with the growth of the TEV segment outpacing other segments. This trend makes our mid to long term outlook positive for the market,” he added.



In fact, the share of TEVs (which cost above Rs 1.5 crore) has doubled in its overall sales in the last four to five years — from 12 per cent in 2018 to 25 per cent now. In the first half of 2023, one in four Mercedes cars sold in India was a TEV.

There were 5,423 vehicles registered from its peer BMW India during H1 2023, according to Vahan, flat from the H1 2022 levels. The public sales figure for the first half is 5,476 units. The company, however, is betting on a better second half as its supplies become normal. In fact, BMW expects a record sales year if all things remain constant in the economy.



“BMW Group India has recorded the highest-ever half-yearly sales, and we are optimistic that 2023 will be one of our finest years. We hope to achieve double-digit growth,” said Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India.

On the other hand, German carmaker Audi India has sold 3,474 units in H1 2023, a 96 per cent jump compared to the last year January-June period when the company sold 1,765 units.



However, according to Vahan, only 932 units were registered in H1 2023, and 381 in H1 2022. An Audi India spokesperson clarified that the reason for the Vahan data not adding up is that those are completely built units (CBU) numbers only. “The other cars we sell at Audi India (Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, A4, A6) are all locally assembled at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) plant, and hence our numbers are added under Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's data on Vahan,” the spokesperson explained. The chart attached thus does not include Audi numbers from the Vahan portal.

Audi's annual sales too have steadily grown after dipping during the pandemic years. In 2019, the company had sold 4,594 units for the full year, which dipped to 1,639 units in 2020. Thereafter, there has been a steady climb to 3,293 units (2021) and 4,187 units (2022).



Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said that their estimate is that in the first six months of the year about 21,000 cars have been sold in the luxury segment, and normally the second half of the year is better than H1. “So, our estimate is that the whole luxury car segment should be close to about 46,000-47,000 cars this year, which definitely is an all-time high," he added.

Even at a 50,000 mark for the full year, luxury cars would remain only a minuscule share of the passenger vehicle (PV) mass market in India. In H1 2023, for example, 1.8 million mass-market passenger vehicles were retailed. More than 2 million PVs were wholesaled by auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).











































Source: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

While the three German rivals have taken the lead, others like Jaguar-Land Rover India too have fared well. According to Vahan data, JLR registrations are not yet at the H1 2019 levels, but it has grown by almost 70 per cent from H1 2022 levels. JLR registered 1,359 units during H1 2023, the data showed.

"Note: Shows vehicles registered on Vahan, based on road transport offices (RTOs) for which data is available. Registration numbers may vary with company sales figures at times because not all RTOs are covered under Vahan. Mercedes, Porsche and Rolls Royce includes more than one entity of the brand. Mercedes Benz India shared their H1 retail sales numbers overall as H1 2019: 6561; H1 2020: 2948; H1 2021: 4857; H1 2022: 7573; H1 2023: 8528. Porsche shared their H1 retail sales numbers overall as H1 2019 - 154; H1 2020 - 115; H1 2021 173; H1 2022 378; H1 2023 - 350. BMW company sales figures for H1 2023 was 5,476 units."



