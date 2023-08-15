Mahindra launches 7 lightweight 4WD OJA tractors, beginning at Rs 5.64 lakh

On August 15, Mahindra Tractors, a division of the Mahindra Group, launched the Mahindra OJA tractor range. This is a new range of lightweight tractors that promises to revolutionise farming. The tractors have been launched for Rs 5.64 lakh for OJA 2127 and Rs 7.35 lakh for OJA 3140 in Pune.

Derived from the Sanskrit word "Ojas," meaning "powerhouse of energy", the OJA range marks a paradigm shift in tractor design and engineering that aims to address the diverse market needs of farmers across the globe.

This was developed in collaboration between the engineering teams of Mahindra Research Valley in India, the R&D centre for Mahindra AFS and Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery in Japan. The total investment in the project was Rs 1,200 crore ($145 million).

The launch occurred in an event, Futurescape, held in Cape Town, Africa, where new tractors on three OJA platforms – the sub-compact, compact and small utility platforms - were unveiled.

The company has introduced these seven lightweight tractor models equipped with standard 4WD. They cover a 20HP to 40HP (14.91kW to 29.82kW) power range and offer platform versatility to effectively manage various agricultural tasks. The products also guarantee better productivity and performance in diverse terrains.

The seven models launched are based on three technology packs which are MYOJA (intelligence pack), PROJA (productivity pack) and ROBOJA (automation pack).

Hemant Sikka, the president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The new OJA range of lightweight tractors is a powerhouse of energy aimed at progressive farmers."

Sikka added that the products are "Embodied with innovation and technology, OJA tractors empower Mahindra to address 25 per cent of the Global Tractor industry while opening new markets like Europe and ASEAN."

Along with introducing the OJA range, Mahindra also announced its network of over 1100 channel partners working to enhance customer experience.

Following its launch in India, the OJA range will subsequently be introduced in North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe, and the SAARC region.

