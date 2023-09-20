Hyundai's dealers most satisfied, Maruti at number 2: Fada survey

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki have secured the top positions in the annual Dealer Satisfaction Survey (DSS) conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (Fada), primarily due to their improved inventory management. In the previous year's survey, Hyundai was in second place, while Maruti Suzuki languished in eighth position.

Kia, which led the survey in both 2021 and 2022, fell to fifth place this year. Manish Raj Singhania, President of Fada, attributed this decline to Kia's lack of new launches and a surplus of inventory among dealers, exceeding 60 days. He added that Kia has recently started partnering with dealers who can establish larger infrastructure, a departure from their earlier focus on smaller setups.

According to Singhania, Hyundai's success comes from its balanced approach to inventory, offering a mix of high-selling and low-selling products without overwhelming dealers with entry-level vehicles. The automaker has been proactive in adapting to dealer feedback.

Maruti Suzuki's climb in the rankings was notably due to its shift from focusing on entry-level vehicles to meeting growing consumer demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Singhania also highlighted Honda's rise from ninth place in 2022 to fourth this year, attributing it to the company's post-Covid adaptability. Although Honda may not have exceptional sales figures, the brand has been responsive to dealer concerns and has made consistent efforts to address them.