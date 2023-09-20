Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai's dealers most satisfied, Maruti at number 2: Fada survey

Hyundai's dealers most satisfied, Maruti at number 2: Fada survey

Kia, which topped the survey in 2022 and 2021, slipped to fifth place in this year's assessment

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki have secured the top positions in the annual Dealer Satisfaction Survey (DSS) conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (Fada), primarily due to their improved inventory management. In the previous year's survey, Hyundai was in second place, while Maruti Suzuki languished in eighth position.

Kia, which led the survey in both 2021 and 2022, fell to fifth place this year. Manish Raj Singhania, President of Fada, attributed this decline to Kia's lack of new launches and a surplus of inventory among dealers, exceeding 60 days. He added that Kia has recently started partnering with dealers who can establish larger infrastructure, a departure from their earlier focus on smaller setups.

According to Singhania, Hyundai's success comes from its balanced approach to inventory, offering a mix of high-selling and low-selling products without overwhelming dealers with entry-level vehicles. The automaker has been proactive in adapting to dealer feedback.

Maruti Suzuki's climb in the rankings was notably due to its shift from focusing on entry-level vehicles to meeting growing consumer demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Singhania also highlighted Honda's rise from ninth place in 2022 to fourth this year, attributing it to the company's post-Covid adaptability. Although Honda may not have exceptional sales figures, the brand has been responsive to dealer concerns and has made consistent efforts to address them.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Auto dealers' satisfaction improves, policy concerns remain: Fada

Delhi plans to make document submission for overage vehicles faceless

SMEV writes to Gadkari, seeks unified policy of road tax exemption for EVs

Rising ownership costs to hurt commercial vehicle volume growth: Fitch

Indian auto sector to see 70-80% rise in demand for apprentices: Report

Topics :HyundaiMaruti SuzukiAutomobile dealers

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story