Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai sales up 7% at 63,551 units, sells total 59,601 units in May

Hyundai sales up 7% at 63,551 units, sells total 59,601 units in May

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period

Hyundai
Exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,551 units in May.

The company sold a total of 59,601 units in May 2023, HMIL said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw 1 per cent rise to 49,151 units last month from 48,601 units in the year-ago period.

Exports grew 31 per cent in May to 14,400 units, as compared with 11,000 units in the year-ago period.

"We have maintained a healthy total sales volume in May 2024, despite a week-long routine bi-annual maintenance shutdown at our Sriperumbudur factory," HMIL COO Tarun Garg said.

SUVs continue to be a growth driver for HMIL, accounting for more than 67 per cent of domestic sales last month, he added.

"Our rural penetration stood at a healthy 20.1 per cent in May," Garg said.

Also Read

Hyundai India to have 5 new EVs by 2030, launch first electric SUV in 2024

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Expect rural sales contribution at record levels in FY25: Hyundai official

Hyundai Motor's Q1 profit drops 2.4%, hurt by weak domestic sales

Hyundai Motor wholesales increase 8.5% in January at 67,615 units

Automaker Stellantis appoints Shailesh Hazela as CEO, MD of India ops

May sees electric two-wheeler sales revving up, led by Ola Electric

Why the unorganised sector, thanks to e-rickshaws, leads India's EV growth

Car dealers may be staring at inventory stockpile exceeding 400,000 units

EV incentive scheme FAME 3 to roll out with Rs 10,000 crore outlay

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hyundai Motor India Car salesDomestic Car Sales

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story