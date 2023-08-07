Indian auto component industry saw highest-ever jump at 33% in FY23: ACMA

The turnover of the Indian auto component industry saw a record increase of 33 per cent to Rs 5.59 trillion in the financial year 2023, propelled by pent-up demand, a more reliable supply of raw materials and the sale of larger vehicles such as sport utility vehicles, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma) reported on Monday.

Auto component exports saw a rise of 5 per cent to $20.1 billion, while component imports jumped by 11 per cent to $20.3 billion. Notably, about 30 per cent of auto component imports originated from China.

Sunjay Kapur, president of Acma, predicted double-digit growth for the Indian auto component industry in FY24. He explained that identifying potential challenges for the forthcoming year was difficult as the industry's outlook is overwhelmingly positive.

"Despite conflicts in Europe, our exports to the region have grown by three per cent. The exports to the United States have increased by eight per cent, even amid talks of a recession in the country. Much of this can be attributed to the 'China+1' strategy, which is proving beneficial. The Indian component industry's substantial investment in new technology also offers the opportunity to supply to the world," he said during a press conference.

The 'China+1' strategy refers to the diversification of supply chains by companies in Western countries in response to deteriorating relations with China. Despite these potential complications, Kapur said he does not foresee any significant unexpected events hindering the growth of the Indian components industry in FY24.

In FY23, Indian auto component makers derived approximately 2.7 per cent of their revenues from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. This figure marked a significant increase from the one per cent reported in FY22.

Notably, Tesla is currently negotiating with the Indian government to establish a factory in the country. The company, led by Elon Musk, also intends to bring its Chinese component suppliers to India.

Asked if Acma would welcome these Chinese suppliers, Kapur responded: "I don't see this as a threat. The rationale for any original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to set up shop in India is to tap into the local sourcing base. If OEMs want to bring in Chinese suppliers, they can operate in China. If they come to India, they should be prepared to leverage the Indian supply chain. We are well-positioned and equipped to supply any OEM worldwide."

Kapur mentioned that Indian component makers aim to reduce imports, acknowledging that it is not an overnight process. "I am quite proud of the fact that we have brought exports and imports so close to each other. Last year, we had a trade surplus of $700 million; this year, we have a trade deficit of $200 million. This marks a significant improvement from the past when the trade deficit ran into billions," he added.

Electronic content makes up a large portion of imports. "Electronics is a weak area for us as a nation, and it's not just our industry. We import electronics across sectors," said Kapur, who also serves as chairman of Sona Comstar.

Auto industry groups like Acma have established a 'sourcing group' with a clear aim to reduce imports, in collaboration with the central government. "Our sourcing group has set targets to decrease imports. So far, we are well ahead of our targets," Kapur noted.

Vinnie Mehta, director general of Acma, pointed out that the cumulative growth rate of exports stands at 5.7 per cent, while that of imports is half that figure. "We hope that in time, exports will surpass imports," he noted.

China accounted for 30 per cent of India's auto component exports in FY23. "This trend has remained relatively stable over the past five years, ranging between 25 and 30 per cent. China's industry is ten times the size of ours," Mehta noted.

"There are several reasons why imports occur: cost competitiveness, lack of domestic capacities, technological advantages, and global sourcing strategies. However, the global sentiment towards sourcing from India is now extremely positive. Our export growth in FY23, despite recessionary trends in some key markets, can largely be attributed to this: the 'China+1' strategy," Mehta added.

Kapoor noted that many traditional components, including castings, forgings, and injection modules, will be manufactured in India for export. "These components may not have a place in the West, and their production will shift to India. This transition will also drive exports," he concluded.