Stellantis may re-introduce Fiat in India; Jeep, Citroen primary focus

Stellantis, the world's third largest car manufacturer by volumes, is considering re-introducing Fiat and other key brands in the Indian market, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Besides Fiat, Stellantis may also introduce brands like Alfa Romeo in India. However, the company's primary objective at this point is to establish the Jeep and Citroen brands.

To this end, Citroen will launch its C3 Aircross SUV in October, followed by another car early next year. The report cited Senior Vice President of Stellantis, Billy Hayes, as saying that while launching new cars under the Jeep and Citroen brand is the group's primary focus, introducing other new brands in the country is also on the cards.

Hayes told the newspaper that the company is considering introducing new brands to the Indian market. He added that there were no plans so far; however, bringing Fiat back to India has come up in various discussions.

Previously, Fiat Chrysler Automobile India (its former name before becoming a part of the Stellantis group in 2021) operated in India but stopped production as its cars registered low sales volumes and increased competition.

Fiat is one of the fourteen brands under Stellantis and has a significant market share in the global car market. The electric Fiat 500 is the top-selling hatchback in the A-segment, the ET report said, citing Hayes. The company said the model had seen immense success in Japan and is now set to launch in Australia.

As things stand, Citroen's C3 Aircross launch holds great significance for the company in the Indian market. Entering the competitive mid-size SUV market in India, a lot is riding on the C3 Aircross, which has the likes of Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, among others, as its competition.