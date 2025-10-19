Home / Industry / Auto / Jains in Gujarat buy 186 luxury cars, save ₹21 cr in 'one-of-its-kind deal'

Jains in Gujarat buy 186 luxury cars, save ₹21 cr in 'one-of-its-kind deal'

These 186 luxury cars, each priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹1.3 crore, were handed over to their owners across India between January and June this year

Cars
Representative Image: Buoyed by its successful luxury car deal, JITO has now launched a new initiative named 'Utsav'. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jain community has put up an impressive show of its formidable buying power by driving home 186 high-end cars after securing discounts of Rs 21 crore.

This "one-of-its-kind deal" with luxury automobile brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes was pulled off by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), its vice president Himanshu Shah told PTI on Saturday.

JITO is a not-for-profit community body with 65,000 members from across India, he said.

These 186 luxury cars, each priced between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.3 crore, were handed over to their owners across India between January and June this year. JITO's nationwide drive helped our members save Rs 21 crore in the form of discounts, said Shah.

He said the organisation was just a facilitator and did not profit from this deal.

The majority of the cars were bought by Gujarat-based Jains, Shah added.

It all started when some JITO members suggested leveraging the community's strong buying power to secure heavy discounts from carmakers, said Nitin Jain, who drove the initiative.

Since buying power is one of the key strengths of Jains, we came up with this idea of directly contacting the brands to ensure higher discounts on purchases our members make. The carmakers also saw a win-win situation and offered us discounts as this deal eliminated their marketing cost, Jain said.

A few community members initially bought cars before word spread about the hefty discounts, he said.

Soon, other JITO members also started buying cars. In all, 186 cars were bought and Rs 21 crore was saved. On average, each member saved between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 17 lakh, enough to buy another car for a family member, Jain quipped.

Buoyed by its successful luxury car deal, JITO has now launched a new initiative named Utsav', striking similar arrangements with major brands in jewellery, consumer durables and electronics, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

Auto dealers move Supreme Court over ₹2,500 crore compensation cess

Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs as preferred vehicle for buyers: Survey

High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

Celcius to invest ₹100 cr in 3.5-ton EV reefer fleet with Switch Mobility

Topics :Luxury carluxury car marketJain community

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story