High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

The demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) is expected to sustain even beyond the ongoing festive season, as a new set of buyers — those encouraged by the recent GST rate cuts — are beginning to visit dealerships, said Shailesh Chandra, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), on Wednesday.

GST cuts drive new wave of car buyers

From September 22, small cars (less than four metres in length with engines up to 1,200 cc for petrol and 1,500 cc for diesel) attract 18 per cent GST, down from 29–31 per cent earlier, including cess.

Larger cars (over four metres, engines above 1,500 cc, and ground clearance above 170 mm) are now taxed at 40 per cent, compared with the earlier 50 per cent, after the Centre withdrew the compensation cess.

Chandra said many two-wheeler owners are now confident about upgrading to a “reasonably sized car” due to lower tax rates and better financing options. “I’m not saying an entry-level car, but a reasonably sized car. We’ll see in the coming months whether the small car segment (sedans and hatchbacks) will grow or not — it’s too early to say,” he said. Small car sales in India have been falling for several years as customers shifted decisively towards SUVs. SUV growth stabilising after rapid expansion The SUV segment, which expanded rapidly over the past few years, appears to be reaching equilibrium.

“The share of SUVs in total car sales is now 56 per cent, up from about 29 per cent five to six years ago. The product cycle is more stable now, and therefore you are seeing SUV growth mimic the overall PV industry,” Chandra said. ‘Real GST 2.0 customer’ yet to enter the market Chandra expressed optimism that demand would extend beyond the festive period as unserved or delayed demand from new buyers enters the market. “There might be unserved demand that might flow outside of the festive season. This means the pent-up demand might remain outside the festive season. I am optimistic that the demand will sustain,” he said.

He also pointed out that the “real GST 2.0 customer” — new entrants to the car-buying market — is yet to fully arrive. “What you’re seeing right now are customers who were already in the market and upgraded to a higher segment or a feature-rich variant. The real GST 2.0 customer will start coming in from now on,” he said, adding that this, combined with clearing of logistical backlogs, “should sustain the growth momentum.” Car sales up 4.4 per cent in September; rural demand improving According to Siam data, automakers dispatched 372,458 passenger vehicles to dealers in September 2025, a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

On concerns that lower GST rates on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles could draw buyers away from electric vehicles (EVs), Chandra said there were no visible signs of such a shift. “From the PV industry perspective, we are not seeing a shift from electric to ICE cars just because the GST rate on the latter has gone down. You might see some month-on-month increase in ICE car sales, but that would largely be due to pent-up demand,” he explained. He added that rural markets have begun showing stronger growth following a good monsoon season, while urban demand has remained steady.