Celcius to invest ₹100 cr in 3.5-ton EV reefer fleet with Switch Mobility

Ashok Leyland. Trucks
Established with an initial investment of ₹50 crore, Celcius Green will begin operations in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. | File Image
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Third-party cold supply chain solutions provider Celcius Logistics and Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the deployment of 350 electric reefer (eLCV) vehicles. Celcius has already procured and deployed 100 trucks and aims to roll out the remaining 250 by the end of FY26.
 
Under the agreement, Celcius will invest ₹100 crore to acquire refrigerated trucks and use Switch Mobility’s charging infrastructure. The company will also train specialised drivers for the 3.5-tonne electric reefer trucks developed by Switch Mobility.
 
These vehicles will transport temperature-sensitive goods, including dairy products, pharmaceuticals, fruits and vegetables, seafood, and frozen foods. Each unit can maintain temperatures between –25 degrees Celsius and +25 degrees Celsius, catering to a wide range of cold-chain requirements.
 
Celcius plans to invest an additional ₹100–150 crore in the near term to expand its electric reefer fleet and develop EV-ready cold-storage hubs and charging infrastructure along key logistics corridors.
 
Celcius Green launch
 
On Wednesday, the company also launched ‘Celcius Green’, a fully electric refrigerated fleet for last-mile deliveries, aimed at creating a zero-emission cold logistics network using electric mobility and data-driven temperature-control systems.
 
Established with an initial investment of ₹50 crore, Celcius Green will begin operations in New Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The vertical targets an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹50 crore in the first year and ₹250 crore within five years.
 
“With Celcius Green, we are taking a big step towards making cold logistics cleaner, smarter, and more future-ready. We are shifting cold-chain operations from diesel-based systems to electric and digital platforms. This is India’s largest EV reefer fleet deployment, and our engagement with Switch Mobility will help advance cold-chain electrification in the country,” said Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO of Celcius Logistics.
 
Partnership aims for sustainable logistics
 
Ganesh Mani, CEO of Switch Mobility, said, “Our partnership with Celcius Logistics marks a key milestone in advancing electric mobility into the cold-chain segment — one of the most demanding areas of logistics. This first and largest 3.5-tonne EV reefer order in India showcases how sustainability and efficiency can go hand in hand.”
 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

