Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

Maruti Suzuki to cross 50,000 Dhanteras deliveries; Hyundai up 20%

In the month following the GST relief, Maruti Suzuki has seen over 450,000 bookings and 325,000 retail sales, signalling strong post-reform demand

Car sales
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This Dhanteras has brought much-needed festive momentum for passenger vehicle (PV) majors such as Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, with sales surging on the back of GST 2.0 relief and renewed consumer enthusiasm.
 
Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker by market share, is poised to record its highest-ever Dhanteras sales, crossing the 50,000-unit mark for the first time. On Saturday, the first day of Dhanteras, the company had delivered 38,500 vehicles by 6 pm and was expected to close the day at around 41,000 — compared to 42,000 deliveries over two days last year, which had been its previous best.
 
In the month following the GST relief, Maruti Suzuki has seen over 450,000 bookings and 325,000 retail sales, signalling strong post-reform demand.
 
“We have almost reached 38,500 deliveries. On Saturday, we may touch 41,000 deliveries. We expect another 10,000 customers to take delivery on Sunday. Showrooms are going to be open tonight,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.
 
The auspicious Dhanteras period began at 12:18 pm on Saturday and extends till 1:51 pm on Sunday. “Last year, we had 42,000 deliveries. This year, we expect to cross the 50,000 mark. Customers are coming after the GST 2.0 magic,” Banerjee said. “Crossing the 50,000 mark itself is a huge landmark. Many dealers had three or four pundits, and customers were asked to select their preferred slot,” he added.
 
Hyundai Motor India also reported strong festive traction. “This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days because it falls on a Saturday. We are witnessing strong customer demand, with deliveries expected to be around 14,000 units — approximately 20 per cent higher than last year. The positive momentum is driven by the festive spirit, a buoyant market environment, and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0 reforms,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).
 
Maruti Suzuki said sales momentum has been strong since Navratri. “We are getting close to 14,000 bookings every day. Almost 450,000 bookings have come in one month. Small car sales were around 94,000, and our total retail numbers stood at 350,000,” Banerjee said.
 
The company added that its production teams would continue operations through the Dhanteras weekend to meet demand. “The good times will go on. We are seeing good traction on small cars,” Banerjee said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto dealers move Supreme Court over ₹2,500 crore compensation cess

Hybrids outpace petrol, EVs as preferred vehicle for buyers: Survey

High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

Celcius to invest ₹100 cr in 3.5-ton EV reefer fleet with Switch Mobility

Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Topics :DhanterasAuto salesMaruti Suzuki

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story