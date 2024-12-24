Kia Syros 2025 variants explained: Bookings starting from January next year

The fifth model in Kia India's SUV series for the Indian market is the Syros, the company's much anticipated compact SUV. Placed between the Kia Seltos and Sonet, the Syros is referred as "a new species of SUV" and is meant to appeal to a more upscale market, enhancing Kia's attractiveness in the very competitive SUV industry.

The Syros (pronounced Cy-ros) is Kia's fourth model for the Indian auto market. It will sit between the Sonet and Seltos in the company's portfolio. It is a sub-4-meter SUV featuring segment-first features and enhanced rear space. Prices are anticipated to be revealed soon, and reservations will open on January 3, 2025.

Kia Syros 2025: Variants Explained

1. Kia Syros HTK

The Kia Syros base model is only offered with the 1.0-liter petrol engine in 6-speed MT guise. This version's exterior features include silver front and rear skid plates, halogen headlights, shark fin antennas, and 15-inch steel wheels. A 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, a reverse camera with dynamic guidance, power mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains, four USB-C charging points, and dual-tone grey and black semi-leatherette upholstery are all included inside.

2. Kia Syros HTK (O)

Features including an electric sunroof, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (diesel only), roof rails, auto-folding power mirrors, and a passenger-side seat-back pocket are added to this optional version above the HTK trim.

3. Kia Syros HTK+

This is the first version featuring a two-pedal option for the 1.0-liter GDi turbocharged petrol engine. The AT petrol version also has some features. Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, blue and grey dual-tone upholstery, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are standard.

Cruise control and a split-folding back seat with a reclining functionality are among the amenities within the vehicle. Features of the 1.0-liter AT version include drive modes, electric parking brake, follow-me home functionality for the headlamps, and button start.

4. Kia Syros HTX

Moving on to the upper levels of the Kia Syros hierarchy, this variation offers options like leather-wrapped steering wheels and gear knobs, as well as LED headlamps and tail lamps. Additionally, you get features like rear wipers, front ventilated seats, and one-touch operation for all windows. Lastly, paddle shifter levers are also included on the AT type at this level.

5. Kia Syros HTX+

17-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, a dual-tone orange and grey cabin, athletic pedals, 64-shade ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, Kia Connect, an air purifier, and a dashboard camera with a mobile app are among the amenities included in the HTX+ model.

It also has wireless charging, automatic iRVM, rear disc brakes, and ventilation for the back seats. Only the six-speed AT for diesel and the 7-speed DCT for petrol are available for the HTX+ and HTX+ (O) versions.

6. Kia Syros HTX+ (O)

This Kia Syros model which is the one in our video, will be the priciest one available when it launches. It has a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS as extra features over the HTX+ version.

Kia Syros 2025: Expected pricing and competition

We anticipate that Kia will sell the Syros in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with vehicles such as the Toyota Taisor, Mahindra XUV3X0, Maruti Fronx, Maruti Brezza, and of course, the Kia Sonet. We can also examine vehicles such as the base models of the Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.