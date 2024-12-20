Kia unveils subcompact SUV Syros, launch in Jan at Bharat Mobility Expo

Business Standard

Kia Syros's design is inspired by the Korean automaker's global models Kia EV9 and Kia Telluride

Kia India has unveiled Syros, its new subcompact SUV that will be positioned above the Sonet brand in India. Syros is a sub-four metre SUV with premium positioning.
 
Kia Syros's design is inspired by the Korean automaker’s global models Kia EV9 and Kia Telluride. Syros will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, where its price will be announced. The car's competitors include Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUX 3XO.
 
Syros has a boxy silhouette and a tall-boy design. The car does not have a traditional radiator grille but an enclosed panel. Air vents have moved down to the front bumper, making the car look taller. The bumper's panel is flanked by large vertical headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), while the chunky silver skid plate adds some more muscle to the front end as well.
   
The hood line is flat, followed by a uniform roofline and a strong shoulder line runs the length of the Syros. The window frames look big enough to offer a large glasshouse area and make the cabin feel spacious. Rails run along the roof and chunky wheel arches have been squared. Top-end variants of Syros will have 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
 
The car's rear end is flat and vertical taillights have been positioned up top. The tail lights seem to have taken inspiration from some of the global models and their L-Shaped LED motif looks neat.

Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height while has a 2,550 mm wheelbase. It is 10 mm wider and 55 mm taller than the Sonet, and the wheelbase has also gone up by 50 mm. Syros has a boot space of 465-litres: 80 litres more than what you get in the Sonet. It is roomier than the Kia Seltos, thanks to the lighter cabin upholstery.
 
Kia is offering eight colour options for Syros: Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Sparkling Silver and Glacier White Pearl. 
The cabin of Kia Syros looks a notch premium for its segment. You get a combination of beige and grey on the inside with generous use of soft-touch upholstery and chrome elements, while the overall fit and finish and plastic quality is top notch. In typical Kia fashion, Syros has the latest technology and creature comfort like two 12.3-inch displays, a touchscreen infotainment and an instrument display. It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium Bose audio system, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, USB-C charging ports, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, rear window sunblinds,6 Airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assist System features among others. 
Under the hood, the new Kia Syros gets the tried and tested 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, sourced from the Kia Sonet. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor belts out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains come with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox options.

