KTM India launched a more accessible 390 Adventure V with low seat variant

According to some dealers, the KTM 390 Adventure V will be available in the coming days.
KTM 390 Adventure V: Features
KTM succeeded in reducing the height of the bike by fitting a new suspension with reduced travel at both ends. The suspension travel is much lower than the standard bikes, which is around 170mm (front)/177mm (rear). The full details will be available at the time of the motorcycle's release.
The new lower-seat KTM model has many more advanced features like Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, quick-shifter, and riding modes. In addition to these smart features, the Adventure V will also feature full LED lighting, a slipper clutch, dual channel ABS with off-road mode, and a 12-volt USB socket already present in the standard 390 V range.
Among all these advanced features, the KTM is not compromising with its powertrain present in the standard version, featuring a 373.27 cc single-cylinder. It is also equipped with a liquid-cooled engine that delivers 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm, along with a 6-speed gearbox.
The makers have ensured that the low-seat version has all the features of standard KTM Bikes with its lower seat height version in KTM 390 Adventure V.