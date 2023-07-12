Home / Industry / Auto / Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Going by the current trend, luxury car sales will cross the 40,000 mark taking over the pre-pandemic peak achieved in 2018

BS Web Team New Delhi
Going by the current trend, luxury car sales will cross the 40,000 mark taking over the pre-pandemic peak achieved in 2018

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury car sales have registered strong double-digit growth in the first six months of 2023, leaving behind the overall automotive industry, The Economic Times (ET) has reported.

Industry estimates say that about 20,000 luxury vehicles were sold between January and June, up 38 per cent from the 14,500 units sold in the same period last year, the report said. The strong consumer demand at the top end of the market, along with a healthy overall order book across the industry, is an indication that the momentum will sustain through the year, the newspaper quoted industry experts.

Going by the current trend, luxury car sales will cross the 40,000 mark taking over the pre-pandemic peak achieved in 2018, the ET report said.

Also Read: Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales went up by about 10 per cent to reach over two million units in the first six months of 2023.

The report added that these sales numbers are the best-ever half-yearly figures for both the luxury segment and the mass car market for the country.


Mercedes, BMW, and Audi's market outlook

According to Standard Chartered estimates, the US will enter recession in the early months of 2024 amid strong inflationary pressure, ET reported. Whereas Europe's largest economy, Germany, officially entered recession in the first quarter.

However, domestically, German carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi posted strong growth numbers during the January-June period. While sales for Mercedes-Benz went up by 13 per cent to reach 8,528 units, for Audi India, the sales almost doubled to reach 3,474 units, the report said. BMW India has not released its sales figures so far.

Also Read

Audi sales double in Q1 of calendar year 2023, pre-owned car biz up 50%

Struggling BMW blames supply-chain issues even as luxury car sales flourish

BMW, Audi and Mercedes most preferred luxury car brands among young Indians

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months

Tweaked definition of SUV will provide clarity on tax structure: Industry

GST Council decides to levy uniform taxation for utility vehicles

Royal Enfield to launch 3 products in 350-450cc segment within a year

Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Harley-Davidson likely to make bikes for global markets in India: Report

Topics :Luxury car salesLuxury carmakersluxury car marketBS Web ReportsAudi India salesBMW IndiaMercedes BenzMercedes Benz India

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story