Toyota Rumion, Ertiga-based MPV to be launched in India by September

Toyota is planning to introduce its Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the Indian market, Motorbeam has reported. The two Japanese carmakers, Toyota and Suzuki have come together in a global alliance. As a part of this alliance, Toyota will offer its third product in India based on Maruti Suzuki's vehicles after Urban Cruiser and Glanza, which are inspired by Brezza and Baleno, respectively.





Also Read: Maruti to launch its own alternate for Innova in collaboration with Toyota The Toyota Rumion is expected to be launched in the Indian market in September this year and will sit below Toyota's more premium MPV, Innova. Toyota already sells the Rumion in the South African car market and the car looks very similar to the Ertiga sold in India, Motorbeam reported.

However, given the presence of Maruti's Ertiga in the market, Toyota is likely to introduce minor aesthetic updates to give it a different exterior look from the Ertiga.

To differentiate it from the Ertiga, the Rumion may get a unique grille and differently designed alloy wheels in addition to the Toyota badging. On the interiors, the Rumion will have the same arrangements for its cabin just as its sister, Ertiga.





Watch Here: Is Maruti getting too dependent on Toyota? Powering the Rumion will be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine from Suzuki that gives life to Ertiga. The engine generates a respectable 103 HP and 137 Nm of torque and is likely to come paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

When launched, the Rumion will be sold only in petrol variant. However, later, like Ertiga, Rumion may also get the option of a CNG powertrain. The MPV will come with three-row seating that can accommodate eight passengers.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched a rebadged Toyota Innova as Invicto as a part of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. Priced around Rs 24-28 lakh (ex-showroom), Invicto is now Maruti Suzuki's costliest product in its portfolio.