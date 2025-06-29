Luxury EVs surge 66% in India in 2025 as wealthy shift from ICE cars

India’s luxury car market is being reshaped by electric vehicles (EVs) at a faster pace than any other segment, with the country’s ultra-rich increasingly opting for clean fuel over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

According to data from the Vahan dashboard, the share of EVs in the luxury car segment rose from 7 per cent during January–May 2024 to 11 per cent in the same period in 2025, marking a 66 per cent year-on-year growth.

ALSO READ: Electric vehicles: Why change is needed and how to make it happen This trend extends to the pre-owned luxury car market as well. EVs accounted for 19 per cent of luxury vehicles sold in calendar year 2025 so far—up from less than 5 per cent a year earlier—according to Luxury Cart, a leading player in the used premium vehicle space. A key driver has been a wave of new EV launches by manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

Further boosting momentum is Jaguar Land Rover’s upcoming facility at Ranipet, Tamil Nadu—its largest outside the UK—with an initial annual capacity of 30,000 units, set to begin operations by early 2026. Tesla is also preparing to enter the Indian market with its product line-up. OEMs bullish on EV demand Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said the market has moved from asking “Why EV?” to “Which EV?”. “I have been driving an EV for the last two years, and I don’t miss the ICE vehicle,” Iyer said. “The Jan–May numbers show a 66 per cent growth in luxury EVs, and Mercedes-Benz has grown by 73 per cent. The GST rate and road tax differentials offer a clear advantage for both mass and luxury EV segments.”

He explained that luxury EVs are sometimes 4–5 per cent cheaper than ICE counterparts due to taxation benefits. “Without this tax difference, customers may not switch to EVs on their own, as EV technology is still expensive,” he added. Better infrastructure, broader range fuel growth According to Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO of Luxury Cart, range anxiety is easing. “The launch of new models and improvements in charging infrastructure have boosted customer confidence,” he said. BMW’s iX1, priced at Rs 49 lakh, is one such game-changer. Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQA, EQS, EQC and EQS SUV in India.

Luxury EV sales rose from 1,223 units (Jan–May 2024) to 2,027 units (Jan–May 2025). Luxury car sales overall reached around 51,000 units in calendar year 2024, up from just over 48,000 in 2023. The industry expects this figure to touch 60,000 units in 2025, bolstered by upcoming launches. ALSO READ: Smartphones, electric vehicles off limits in India-UK free trade agreement “In 2025 YTD, the overall luxury vehicle market grew 5 per cent, while the electric luxury segment surged 66 per cent. Mercedes-Benz India alone saw 73 per cent EV growth, and BMW Group India sold 1,020 BMW and Mini EVs from January–May 2025—up 110 per cent year-on-year—capturing a 58 per cent share of the luxury EV market,” Arya said.

Charging up the grid Audi India now offers access to over 6,500 charging points via its mobile application, and private charging firms like Statiq are expanding aggressively. “In metros, EV charging points are now available within a one-kilometre radius, and on highways, there are now more EV points than fuel stations,” Arya added. Luxury leads as mass market lags One reason luxury EVs are growing faster is the wider product range in this segment. “Luxury EV buyers have more model choices, unlike in the mass market where EV options remain limited,” said Iyer. “Only 30 per cent of showrooms in India have an EV offering. The rest don’t even offer customers that option.”