Govt proposes green-blue number plates for hydrogen fuel vehicles

In case of private vehicles, the number plate's top half will be green and bottom half will be blue, while figures will be in white

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
The transport ministry has proposed a new category of registration number plate for hydrogen fuel operated vehicles.

According to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday, in case of a hydrogen fuel operated commercial vehicle, the top half of number plate will be green and bottom half blue, while the figures on plate will be in yellow.

In case of private vehicles, the number plate's top half will be green and bottom half will be blue, while figures will be in white.

In case of cabs on rent, the top half of number plate will be black and bottom half will be blue while figures on plate will be in yellow.

Topics :vehicleshydrogenRoad TransportHighways

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

