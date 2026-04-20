Maruti discontinues Ignis amid SUV shift, small cars face supply crunch

However, this comes at a time when other entry-level and small car models like S-Presso and Wagon R are facing supply issues due to production constraints following higher demand for these small cars that came after the GST 2.0 boost. Dealers across the country have indicated a supply shortage in these top-selling models, owing to which bookings are also reportedly stopped in some parts. In early April, the company said it has a "healthy pending bookings order of 1.9 lakh units", carrying on the GST-driven boom.