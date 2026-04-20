Maruti discontinues Ignis amid SUV shift, small cars face supply crunch

An auto industry analyst viewed the Ignis as a classic case of product-market misalignment rather than outright failure. "While the model carved out a niche with its distinctive design and urban positioning, it never translated into mass-market acceptance — particularly in a price band where Indian buyers tend to prioritise familiarity, resale value, and conventional styling," said one analyst who tracks the sector. The persistent gap between Ignis volumes and those of the Swift or Wagon R suggests that Maruti’s core customer base never fully embraced the product’s “quirky” proposition, limiting its scalability despite being competitively priced.
According to industry data estimates, the Ignis dispatches have been in the range of 1,800–2,500 per month in recent periods, in contrast with Wagon R and Swift, which have clocked 14,000–17,000 units consistently every month. While popular hatchbacks like Wagon R sold close to 200,000 units in FY25, Ignis volumes have been in the range of 20,000–25,000.