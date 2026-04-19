India's car market flips from glut to constraint, shows Fada data

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market has undergone a sharp shift in 2025-26 (FY26), flipping from excess inventory to supply-side constraints within a year, even as underlying demand remains strong.

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) shows PV retail sales rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 4.7 million units in FY26. This outpaced wholesale dispatches reported by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which grew 7.9 per cent to 4.64 million units.

The divergence indicates vehicles are being sold to end consumers faster than they are being supplied to dealerships, pointing to tightening supply conditions at the manufacturer level.

The current trend suggests demand remains resilient across both urban and rural markets, supported by improved affordability following goods and services tax rate rationalisation and a steady pipeline of model launches. However, the faster pace of retail growth relative to wholesale also highlights constraints on production and dispatches, with automakers adopting a more calibrated approach after last year’s inventory overhang.

The imbalance has led to a sharp correction in dealer inventory levels. PV dealer stock has normalised to around 28 days, down from over 50 days a year ago, signalling a healthier balance between supply and demand. This marks a clear reversal from 2024-25 and early FY26, when high inventory and uneven retail momentum weighed on dealer sentiment.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India, which contributes close to 40 per cent of PV volumes, has indicated that production constraints are likely to persist over the next few months. Even as demand across its lineup remains robust, wholesale growth has been relatively restrained, suggesting limits in ramping up dispatches in line with market demand. Prolonged waiting periods and shortages of specific variants in select models further underscore ongoing supply-side challenges.

Despite the broader tightening in inventory, dealers say discounts continue on select models where demand remains uneven. According to dealers, automakers are selectively offering cash benefits and dealer-level incentives to push slower-moving variants and clear older stock. “While fast-selling models have little to no discounts, there is still some support on vehicles with lower demand or higher inventory at the dealership level,” a Mumbai-based dealer said.

In contrast, other segments are exhibiting different demand-supply dynamics.

In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, wholesale dispatches grew 12.6 per cent to 1.08 million units in FY26, slightly ahead of retail growth of 11.7 per cent at 1.06 million units, according to Fada data. While the gap remains modest, it suggests manufacturers are beginning to build inventory in anticipation of sustained demand from infrastructure activity and freight movement. At the same time, the segment remains sensitive to fuel prices, financing conditions, and broader economic cycles, which could weigh on demand visibility.