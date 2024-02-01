Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales rise 5% at 199,364 units in January

Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales rise 5% at 199,364 units in January

This was the highest-ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, as per the statement

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales in the previous month were recorded at 1,66,802 units, growing 13.20 per cent over 1,47,348 vehicles sold in January 2023, the company said
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 5 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the highest-ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, as per the statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The total domestic sales grew 13 per cent at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago, it said.

MSI also sold 23,921 vehicles in the overseas markets in the previous month, as per the statement.

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales in the previous month were recorded at 1,66,802 units, growing 13.20 per cent over 1,47,348 vehicles sold in January 2023, the company said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Volkswagen working on entry-level EV for India, says company official

M&M January sales: Total vehicle sales rise 15%, reach 73,944 units

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maruti Suzukipetrol vehiclesautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story