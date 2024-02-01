Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Marking its entry as the most affordable SUV in its lineup, Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled its Mercedes-Benz GLA in the Indian market. Bookings for the car are now open, and they can be made online or at the nearest dealership.

Mercedes-Benz GLA features

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new model comes with some updates on the interior and tech. It is available in three trims - GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line. These cars will be powered by petrol and diesel engines.

The headlamps of the car have eyebrow-like LED running lamps, an apron on the revised bumper and a wheel arch. The tail lamps have new LED elements.

Mercedes-Benz GLA engine



READ: Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth GLA is powered by a 163hp, 270Nm, 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, or a 190hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit.

The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and is front-wheel drive only, while the diesel has an 8-speed DCT gearbox. It is only available with Merc's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Mercedes-Benz GLA price in India The price of the GLA 200 starts from Rs 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom). For GLA 220d, 4Matic starts with Rs 54.75 lakh. Its GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line is the costliest in the series and has been priced at Rs 56.90 lakh.