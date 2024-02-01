Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Mercedes-Benz launches its most affordable SUV in India: Check price here

Mercedes-Benz GLA is available in three trims - GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 9:59 AM IST
Marking its entry as the most affordable SUV in its lineup, Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled its Mercedes-Benz GLA in the Indian market. Bookings for the car are now open, and they can be made online or at the nearest dealership.

Mercedes-Benz GLA features

The new model comes with some updates on the interior and tech. It is available in three trims - GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line. These cars will be powered by petrol and diesel engines.

The headlamps of the car have eyebrow-like LED running lamps, an apron on the revised bumper and a wheel arch. The tail lamps have new LED elements. 

Mercedes-Benz GLA engine
GLA is powered by a 163hp, 270Nm, 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, or a 190hp, 400Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit.

READ: Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

The petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and is front-wheel drive only, while the diesel has an 8-speed DCT gearbox. It is only available with Merc's 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-Benz GLA price in India
The price of the GLA 200 starts from Rs 50.5 lakh (ex-showroom). For GLA 220d, 4Matic starts with Rs 54.75 lakh. Its GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line is the costliest in the series and has been priced at Rs 56.90 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India CEO on Interim Budget 2024
On Wednesday, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, Santosh Iyer, told Business Standard that they hope the Budget 2024 will give a long-term plan on the goods and service tax (GST) on electric cars for the auto companies.

READ: Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

Mercedes-Benz currently sells 24 models in India, with four of them being electric cars. One of these electric cars is manufactured in India at its Pune plant.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

