Maruti to build second car plant in Gujarat, will invest Rs 35,000 cr

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said on Wednesday it will set up a new car manufacturing plant in Gujarat with an annual production capacity of 1 million units at an investment cost of about Rs 35,000 crore.

"This new plant in Gujarat is aimed to start operation in 2028-29...The details of location and the models to be produced will be shared in due course," said MSIL in a statement.

India's largest carmaker will establish a new production line at its existing plant in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore to increase its manufacturing capacity from 750,000 units to 1 million units. The new line will start operation from 2026-27, said MSIL.

The two investments were announced by Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Company (SMC), at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SMC is MSIL's parent company.

MSIL has a total annual production capacity of 2.25 million units at its three plants which are located at Gurugram in Haryana, Manesar in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

MSIL is constructing a new plant in Kharkhoda in Haryana and its phase 1 will begin next year with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units. The Kharkhoda plant will gradually be scaled up to have an annual capacity of 1 million units by 2030-31.

"Maruti Suzuki plans to secure a production capacity of approximately 4 million units in India by 2030-31 to prepare for future expansion of the automobile market in India. The new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is planned to start operation in 2025, the new plant in Gujarat and the fourth production line of SMG (company running the existing Gujarat plant) will help achieve the milestone of 4 million," said the company statement.

In November last year, MSIL got approval from its minority shareholders to issue shares worth Rs 12,841 crore to SMC for acquiring SMG (Suzuki Motor Gujarat), which runs the existing manufacturing facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat. MSIL entered this transaction to boost its production efficiency and streamline its corporate structure. SMG was supplying cars to MSIL under a contract manufacturing agreement signed in 2015.

MSIL is also establishing a battery manufacturing plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat, at an investment cost of about Rs 7,300 crore.

In order to prepare itself for the future, MSIL had on October 9 last year announced that it plans to invest approximately Rs 1.25 trillion in total capital expenditure (capex) between 2023-24 and 2030-31. Out of this, around Rs 45,000 crore will be allocated for expanding production capacity by 2 million units in the same time period.

MSIL said roughly Rs 80,000 crore of the capex till FY31 will be dedicated to a range of strategic endeavors such as the expansion of sales channels, building service and spare parts infrastructure, the enhancement of export capabilities, financing research and development efforts for new vehicle models.