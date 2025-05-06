MG Windsor Pro EV launched in India: Price, new features and other details

MG Motor India has officially launched the MG Windsor Pro EV, expanding its electric vehicle lineup with a feature-packed upgrade. Following months of teasers, the EV is now available across India, with bookings for the first 8,000 units opening on May 8. JSWIndia has officially launched the MG Windsor Pro EV, expanding its electric vehicle lineup with a feature-packed upgrade. Following months of teasers, the EV is now available across India, with bookings for the first 8,000 units opening on May 8.

The Windsor Pro builds on the base model introduced in September 2024, offering a more powerful battery, longer range, and additional premium features.

The earlier Windsor EV's 38 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery has an IP67 rating and a 332km stated range (ARAI). Customers will receive a larger battery pack and greater range with the Windsor Pro. In order to improve its premium quotient, further features have been included. So, what is the change between MG Windsor Pro Vs Windsor?

2025 MG Windsor EV Pro: Good looks

With the exception of the Pro badge on the tailboard, which is the only thing that separates the two models, the Windsor EV Pro and the standard model are visually identical. Three colour choices are available: Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, and Ceadon Blue. It has dual-tone ivory interiors within the cabin.

MG Windsor EV Pro 2025: New features

With 12 features, the Windsor Pro will offer Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and traffic jam assistance. Additionally, it will have vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load technology. No design modifications are anticipated. The Windsor Pro will, however, get new alloy wheels. We also anticipate new upholstery.

The Windsor already has advanced features like LED lights, aero-lounge seats, sleek door handles, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a powered tailboard in its base configuration. The back seat offers a 135-degree recline angle and a 60:40 split.

MG Windsor EV Pro: More power, more speed

The larger 52.9 kWh battery pack that is used with the new Windsor EV Pro is taken from the MG ZS EV. 449 kilometres is the stated range of this battery on a single charge. The same front-wheel-driven PMS motor, which can reach a high speed of 170 kmph and produces 134 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, is powered by this battery. It takes 8.6 seconds for the Windsor to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.

What is the price of the new 2025 MG Windsor EV?

For the first 8,000 buyers, this version of the car is being launched for an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor Pro's "Baas" option is still priced at Rs 12.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). For the record, the standard Windsor EV starts option costs Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is anticipated that the Windsor Pro will cost more than Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) on the higher side. Like the Windsor, we anticipate that the Windsor Pro will be available under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. For instance, a battery rental of Rs 3.9 per kilometre is available for the Windsor under the BaaS subscription for Rs 10 lakh.