Nazara Tech CEO, others invest ₹12.25 crore in EV firm Hala Mobility

From six cities, the company also targets growing its operational footprint to nine cities, while increasing its team strength from 106 to 292 people. Founded in 2020, the firm is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana.

“Our journey at Hala Mobility has always been about more than just EVs; it is about creating access and dignity for the people who power India’s economy. We are honoured that the tycoons (investors) recognised our vision and chose to back us as we scale to 100,000 vehicles and beyond,” said Srikanth Reddy Kalakonda, co-founder and chief executive officer of the platform.