New Maruti Suzuki Dzire launches at Rs 6.79 lakhs; more details inside

For the longest time, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the nation's top-selling sub-4m compact sedan. So far, more than 27 lakh Dzire models have been sold. In order to take on its competitors, the car has been redesigned and is now available in the Indian market in its fourth generation avatar with a host of new improvements.

Set to rival the popular Honda Amaze, the price of the car will start from Rs 6.79 lakh across the nation. The Dzire's reliability and mileage have been its strongest points, although its last generations have drawn criticism for having a low safety rating. The new-generation Dzire, which recently earned a 5-star GNCAP rating, makes an impressive debut.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variant-Wise Pricing

The LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus petrol manual models start at Rs 6.79 lakh, Rs 7.79 lakh, Rs 8.89 lakh, and Rs 9.69 lakh, respectively. The VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus models with Automated Gear Shift (AGS) cost Rs 8.24 lakh, Rs 9.34 lakh, and Rs 10.14 lakh, respectively. Regarding CNG, the ZXi CNG costs Rs 9.84 lakh, while the VXi CNG costs Rs 8.74 lakh. These are promotional rates that will last until December 31, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki 2024 Dzire: Dimensions

The dimensions of the new Dzire are around the same. At 3,995 mm and 1735 mm, respectively, the length and width remain unchanged. With a 10 mm increment, its height has gone from 1,515 mm to 1,525 mm. Additionally, the ground clearance and wheelbase remain unchanged. Its wheels are 2450 mm apart, and it is 163 mm above the ground.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine, Gearbox, Mileage

The updated Z12E motor is based on a 3-cylinder architecture that was borrowed from the new-generation Swift. It can produce up to 82 hp and 112 Nm of maximum torque. One of the most efficient engines, according to Maruti Suzuki, it produces 24.79 km/l with a manual gearbox, 25.71 km/l with an AMT box, and 33.73 km/kg when running on CNG guise. There are two transmission options like a 5-speed AMT and a 5-speed MT. However, only stick shifters will be able to use the CNG trims.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior

The new Dzire's dashboard is a lighter beige version of the Swift. It also has textured highlights compared to the Swift. Except for two new features, a 360-degree camera and an electric sunroof; the rest of the cabin is almost unchanged. Although it has a greater trunk volume of 382 litres, it seems the same to the Swift in terms of room.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Features

Thanks to a longer list of standard safety measures, the new generation Dzire has received a complete 5-star crash test rating. The Dzire now comes with 6 airbags, hill-hold assist, ESP, traction control, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, rear defogger, seat belt reminders and more. It also has a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a huge 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless enter and go, and much more.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Colours

With a complete update, the Dzire now has a more European appearance rather than a Japanese one. Additionally, the Dzire's palette includes seven other colour options like Splendid Silver, Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Magnesium Grey, Arctic White, Bluish Black, and Nutmeg Brown.