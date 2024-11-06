Skoda Kylaq starting at Rs 7.89 Lakhs launched, deliveries to begin in Jan

The Kylaq, Skoda India's long anticipated sub-4m SUV has finally been launched. It starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). On December 2, the whole pricing list will be released, and reservations will begin that same day. From now on, potential buyers can express interest at the Skoda dealership that is closest to them.

Beginning on January 17, 2025, the car will be on public exhibit at the Bharat Mobility Expo in Delhi. Production of the series will begin in December, but the initial delivery will begin on January 27.

Additionally, this is the first time an OTT app will be used to broadcast the formal automobile presentation. In the presence of renowned Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who is renowned for his intense action scenes, the Kylaq will be digitally released on Jio Cinema.

Skoda Kylaq: Key Features

Finally, the Skoda Kylaq has been unveiled in its full form. The Kylaq's classic butterfly grille, which is given a piano black finish, visually adheres to the Czech automaker's distinctive design philosophy. A split lighting system with projector LED headlamps in the bumper below and svelte LED DRLs on top flanks the grille. On the surface, it resembles the Kushaq quite a bit, but slightly smaller.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable front seats, an electric sunroof, and advanced connected car technology are all features of the Kylaq's cabin, which is reminiscent of the Kushaq and Slavia.

With more than 25 features, such as multiple airbags, traction control, ABS, and ISOFIX child seat anchors, the Kylaq is built with safety as its first priority. But in a market that is becoming more and more competitive, the lack of ADAS capabilities like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance is a significant omission.

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 114 horsepower and a maximum torque of 175 Nm. Either a 6-speed torque converter gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox can be used with this power plant.

The MQB A0 IN architecture, which presently powers the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus as well as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, will be updated for the Kylaq. This means heavy localization, which will assist control the car's price.

Skoda Kylaq: Prices and Competitors

The Kylaq's prices have been disclosed. With an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, the Kylaq undercuts main competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Officially, reservations for the Kylaq will open on December 2. Potential customers can reserve the Kushaq online or at any authorized Skoda dealership in India.