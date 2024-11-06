Auto Expo 2025 to be held under Bharat Mobility from Jan 17-22 at 3 places

India's flagship motor show Auto Expo will be held under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility, the government's initiative bringing all mobility-related trade shows under one platform, from January 17 next year here.

The six-day Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be held between January 17 and 22 next year at Bharatmandapam; Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Center & Mart, Greater Noida, simultaneously. Bharat Mobility Global Expo is an annual event and it appears that now on Auto Expo is likely to be held every year. Auto Expo is a biennial event.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that this will be the second largest expo in the world in this segment and the industry should take it to the top position.

Munich in Germany hosts the the world's largest auto show.

Goyal urged the industry to involve sectors which are not yet represented such as chemicals, testing agencies, regional transport officers and states.

"Lot of possibilities are there for them. Many players are yet not part of this," he said adding international players participation can also be increased.

Even as the expo is being organised at three locations, there is demand for more space.

"Both Bharatmandapam and Yashobhoomi are now planning phase-II expansion to meet the growing needs of industry. The three-day exhibition will now be held for six days," the minister said.

He said that India offers huge opportunities for global investors.

Without naming the company, the minister said an auto firm has just invested over Rs 800 crore and now they have a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore.

"There can be no better destination than India for investments," he added.

The Bharat Mobility, he said will help in showcasing Indian industry story to the world, attract investors and promote international trade.

In the expo, over 50 countries are expected to participate. About 35 vehicle makers will participate in the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025. Sectors which will be represented include auto, auto components, tyres, e-mobility, software, steel, and batteries.

The event would be an industry-led event with active participation of industry associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, and CII.

The biennial Auto Expo was earlier organised by CII, SIAM and ACMA.

The last edition of the Auto Expo was held from January 11 to 18, 2023, at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida with some of the leading automakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan. Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi skipped the event.

However, the inaugural Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 held from February 1-3 saw the participation of many of these companies along with the other regulars at the Auto Expo.