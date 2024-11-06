Festive season push auto retail sales up 32%; two-wheelers, PVs shine

Driven by a rise in rural demand and the festive season impact, automobile retail sales for October rose by 32 per cent compared to last year, with significant gains in the two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments, which surged by 36 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively.

During the month, three-wheeler sales increased by 11 per cent, commercial vehicles by 6 per cent, and tractors by 3 per cent. On a monthly basis, overall retail sales posted a 64 per cent rise, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

“October witnessed the convergence of two major festivals, Navratri and Diwali, both in the same month. Additionally, the Government of India’s announcement of an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops further boosted market sentiment. We expect the trend to continue this month, as Dhanteras falls in mid-November,” said C S Vigneshwar, president of FADA. With 4.8 million weddings scheduled in November and December, the trend is likely to continue.

The improved performance in PV and 2W segments was driven by growth across almost all companies. In PV, Maruti Suzuki reported a record 35 per cent increase in sales to 199,675 units, followed by Hyundai Motor (30 per cent), Tata Motors (31 per cent), and Mahindra & Mahindra (56 per cent). Overall PV sales for the month stood at 4,83,159 units, up 32 per cent compared to last year. Inventory levels, which had reached an all-time high of 80-85 days last month, saw a five-day reduction to 75-80 days due to stock correction by various companies. This may extend the season of substantial discounts until the end of the calendar year.

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero Motocorp reported a 38 per cent rise in sales to 576,532 units, followed by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (37 per cent), TVS Motor (39 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (28 per cent). Total sales in this segment reached 20.65 million units, up 36 per cent compared to last year.

“Dealers reported that attractive festive schemes, discounts, and new model launches significantly boosted customer interest. Enhanced stock availability and better vehicle supplies from manufacturers enabled dealers to meet the increased demand. Positive rural sentiment, supported by favourable monsoons and crop expectations, also contributed to the strong performance,” Vigneshwar added.

The commercial vehicle segment registered a modest 6 per cent year-on-year growth to 97,411 units in October. Contributing factors included supportive agricultural markets and bulk purchases, especially for container movements. However, dealers faced challenges such as slow demand, sluggish construction activities, financial issues among customers, and increased vehicle prices, leading to higher equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Overall, while there were areas of growth, the commercial vehicle market faced headwinds that tempered its overall performance.

“Overall, while the industry is optimistic about near-term growth driven by the wedding season and favourable market conditions, dealers remain mindful of potential challenges that could impact sales momentum as the year concludes,” Vigneshwar added.