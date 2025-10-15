Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Two-wheeler sales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year rise to 21,60,889 units last month, as compared to 20,25,993 units in the year-ago period

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches last month rose 4.4 per cent to 3,72,458 units, as against 3,56,752 units in September 2024.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose four per cent year-on-year in September to 3,72,458 units, industry body Siam said on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler sales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year rise to 21,60,889 units last month, as compared to 20,25,993 units in the year-ago period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

