The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is considering an extension of the Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive) scheme. For electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), the scheme was extended until July 31 this year from the earlier deadline of March 31, according to discussions between stakeholders and senior ministry officials.
 
Under the scheme, which has a total outlay of ₹10,900 crore, e2Ws are eligible for a subsidy of up to ₹5,000 per vehicle, or ₹2,500 per kilowatt-hour. The number of vehicles eligible for the subsidy has been capped at 2.4 million.
 
The scheme also provided incentives for electric three-wheelers, for which the allocated budget has already been exhausted. Incentives were also earmarked for electric buses, electric rickshaws, and electric carts, with the scheme scheduled to run until March 31, 2028.