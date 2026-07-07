There are also clear signs that demand for e2Ws has outstripped supply in the first three months of the current financial year (2026-27). According to industry estimates, monthly demand has reached 240,000-250,000 units, while registrations have remained at 160,000-170,000 units, as reflected in June.

This has led to longer waiting periods, stretching to around 45 days for TVS Motor Company, 60 days for Ather Energy, and about 15 days on average for Bajaj Auto. EV makers are adding around 3 million units of annual production capacity to bridge the gap, but a large part of that capacity will come on stream only towards the end of this year or next year.