Mahindra launches multi-purpose tractor YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1 across India

Mahindra Tractors, India's No. 1 tractor brand, on Monday announced the pan-India launch of its multi-purpose tractor YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1, and said it will launch seven new tractors and 12 new features, including products from Mahindra's New Tractor range and the Swaraj Protek this fiscal year.

"We are launching the YuvoTech+ 585 DI V1 across India following its successful introduction in select markets. Built on our fast-growing YuvoTech platform, this tractor combines advanced technology with robust performance and practical features," Mahindra Tractors Chief Executive Officer Harsh Rai said.

The tractor comes with an industry-leading six-year warranty and will be available across Mahindra dealerships nationwide, the company said.