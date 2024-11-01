PV wholesale up by 2% in Oct; retail sales posts 20% rise on festive push

After a dip in September, passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale dispatches saw a marginal rise in October, with a 1.8 per cent increase to 4,01,447 units compared to 3,94,472 units last year.

On the retail front, October sales rose by 20 per cent due to higher festive demand. The difference between wholesale and retail numbers was due to companies recalibrating their dispatches (wholesales) based on retail demand at the dealer end.

Industry leaders Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors saw a decline in domestic wholesale sales of 5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the major gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, with its domestic PV sales up by 25 per cent due to strong reception for the Thar ROXX, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which saw a 41 per cent rise (including exports) due to high demand for sports utility vehicles and multi-purpose vehicles. Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) also posted a marginal rise of 0.8 per cent in October domestic sales.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic PV wholesale sales were 1,59,591 units, down 5 per cent from 1,68,047 in October 2023. However, it recorded its highest-ever retail sales of 2,02,402 units in October, up 22.4 per cent compared to last year.

"Wholesale numbers are more or less flat compared to last year. We are calibrating our production and focusing on retail. We believe that we need to maintain a healthy retail stock and have made almost 40,000 network corrections," said Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki. The company's top-selling model in retail was the Brezza, with 24,237 units, followed by the new Swift (22,303 units), Wagon R (21,114 units), and Ertiga (19,442 units). Its inventory has come down to a one-month level. During the April to October period, it saw a 2.1 per cent rise in retail. Tata Motors' sales were down marginally to 48,131 units from 48,337 units (including electric vehicles) last year.

Another market leader, Hyundai Motor, which recently held the nation's largest initial public offering (IPO), raising $3.3 billion, saw a marginal rise in domestic sales to 55,568 units in October, up from 55,128 units last year. “We witnessed strong demand for our SUV portfolio during the festive period, leading to our highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 37,902 units, including the highest-ever monthly domestic sales of the Hyundai Creta at 17,497 units. SUVs remain a cornerstone of our lineup, representing an impressive 68.2 per cent of our total monthly sales in October 2024, with similar penetration in urban and rural markets," said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) PV sales during the period rose by 25 per cent to 54,504 vehicles. "The month began on a fantastic note with Thar ROXX garnering 1,70,000 bookings in the first 60 minutes, and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio throughout the festive season," said Veejay Nakra, president, automotive division, M&M.

More From This Section

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported strong performance with sales of 30,845 units, indicating growth of 41 per cent compared to October 2023, when sales stood at 21,879 units. During October 2024, TKM’s domestic sales were 28,138 units, while exports accounted for 2,707 units.

“This growth is fuelled by increased footfalls and strong demand for our SUVs and MPVs, along with a significant boost from the introduction of Festival Limited Editions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Glanza, and Rumion, which were specially launched for the season," said Sabari Manohar, vice president, sales-service-used car business, TKM.

"Furthermore, good order-taking paired with efficient deliveries has propelled our growth as customer response to our full product lineup has been very positive, enhancing both sales volumes and market acceptance," he added.

JSW MG Motor India posted a 31 per cent rise in sales to 7,045 units (excluding Telangana) in October 2024, showing a year-on-year growth of 31 per cent. The company’s new energy vehicles (NEVs) remain a significant part of its overall sales, contributing over 70 per cent of total volumes – the highest share of monthly sales by any passenger car manufacturer in the country.