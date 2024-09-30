Bajaj Auto leads EV sales in Sep; Ola remains biggest player in e2W space

Bajaj Auto has become the top player in India's electric vehicle market by monthly volumes, across all categories, with over 25,000 sales and registrations in September. This comes on the back of a big push in expanding distribution by the company and steady demand of electric three-wheelers.



In September, the company – according to the latest Vahan data — recorded sales of 17,570 electric two-wheelers, 4,575 three-wheelers, and 3,000 Yulu low-speed electric bikes (based on company sales numbers), which do not require a licence and are not registered on Vahan. They are produced by Bajaj for a company in which it holds a stake. In August, Ola Electric led the market with 27,586 registered vehicles, all electric scooters, according to Vahan data. Bajaj trailed with 24,817 vehicles, aggregating its sales across electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and Yulu bikes. While Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric retains the top spot in the electric two-wheeler segment with 22,917 units registered in September, Bajaj Auto has narrowed the gap. Bajaj Auto is now the second-largest player in this segment, surpassing TVS Motor, which holds a 20 per cent market share.



