Siam to address soaring inventory concerns in executive committee meeting

Automobile industry body Siam is set to discuss the alarming rise in passenger vehicle (PV) inventory in its upcoming executive committee meeting.

It comes after the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada), an association representing dealers, shot off a letter to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) raising concern over inventory pileup with dealers, which at historic high post pandemic.

Fada has been vocal about the financial strain that high inventory levels place on dealerships, citing the additional interest costs incurred due to extended holding periods.

“Anything above 30 days (of inventory) starts draining the dealership,” Manish Singhania said on rising inventory levels at the sidelines of the Finance and Insurance Summit 2024 last month.