

What is the Driver Reward Program? Tata Elxsi, a design and technology company of the Tata Group engaged in the automobile sector has announced its partnership with Cultos Global. The collaboration is aimed at creating an innovative Driver Reward Program, the company informed in a filing with the BSE.



The mechanism will use a driving scorecard which gets translated into tokens. This apparatus will act as a single digital identifier for a user and will be available to be used across the ecosystem. The program is aimed at closely monitoring a driver's behaviour using rich analytics from the cloud-first TETHER-connected vehicle platform. It also leverages technologies like ADAS and driver monitoring features to gauge the driving style.



What will this data be used for? By doing this, the platform will mark the driving habits of a driver. The driver's behaviour monitoring paraphernalia will use a high-trust and high-privacy blockchain model to ensure absolute privacy as the data about driving behaviour is collated.