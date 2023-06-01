Home / Industry / Auto / Honda's domestic wholesales decline by 43% YoY to 4,660 units in May

Honda Cars India on Thursday reported a 43 per cent dip in domestic wholesales at 4,660 units in May

Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Thursday reported a 43 per cent dip in domestic wholesales at 4,660 units in May.

The company had dispatched 8,188 units in the domestic market in May 2022, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports dropped by 71 per cent to 587 units last month against 1,997 units in the previous year, it added.

"Our sales for the month of May 23 were in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

