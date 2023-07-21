Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors launches brand new Altroz variants starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors launches brand new Altroz variants starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the two latest variants of Altroz - XM and XM(S); both come with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and will be positioned between the Altroz XE and the XM+

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Tata Motors comes with its latest variant for the popular Altroz models, XM and XM(S)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has come up with latest variants of the popular Altroz car – XM and XM(S) – with an attractive price segment of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Both new Altroz variants of the premium hatchback have a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.

With these new variants, Tata Motors brings some interesting features, which were previously available only in a higher-priced model. Among these standout features, the company also included an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant.

According to Tata Motors, the latest variant makes the Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to get this add-on.

Both Altroz XM and XM(S) are strategically placed between Altroz XE and the XM+ variants, which expands the appeal of the already popular premium hatchback of Tata Motors.

Altroz XM and XM(S) features
The Altroz XM comprises top-of-the-line features like convenient steering-mounted controls, a driver seat height adjuster, an R16 full wheel cover, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a premium-looking dashboard that adds a touch of elegance to their interior.

On the other hand, the XM(S) variant comes with a reverse camera, cruise control, an upscale dashboard design, a driver seat height adjuster, and the XT model features a driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle alloys and a rear defogger.

Among all the features Tata Motors decided to make four power windows and a remote keyless entry standard across all Altroz manual petrol variants.

Not to forget that Tata Motors worked on adding a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver seat and cruise control to XM+ and XM+S variants.

The Tata Altorz tries to make itself much better than its competitors out there and takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.


Also Read

Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

Future-ready: India has huge, untapped demand for electric mobility

E-scooter maker Ola Electric targeting $1.5 billion sales this year

MG Motor sales register healthy growth, up 21% YoY in first half of CY2023

Indian truckmakers eye electric as one of the ways to tackle pollution

Topics :Tata MotorsCar salesTata group

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story