Tata Motors launches brand new Altroz variants starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has come up with latest variants of the popular Altroz car – XM and XM(S) – with an attractive price segment of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).



Both new Altroz variants of the premium hatchback have a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.



With these new variants, Tata Motors brings some interesting features, which were previously available only in a higher-priced model. Among these standout features, the company also included an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant.



According to Tata Motors, the latest variant makes the Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to get this add-on.



Both Altroz XM and XM(S) are strategically placed between Altroz XE and the XM+ variants, which expands the appeal of the already popular premium hatchback of Tata Motors.