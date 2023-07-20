MG Motor sales register healthy growth, up 21% YoY in first half of CY2023

MG Motors sold more than 29,000 cars in the first of the calendar year 2023 in India. With this, the carmaker has registered a year-on-year (YoY) rise of 21 per cent from the 24,000 units it sold in the last year during the same period.

The company said that the launch of the updated version of the MG Hector SUV and the introduction of the company's flagship EV-SZ have made significant contributions to the rise in sales. MG registered its highest-ever retail sales of 6,051 units in March 2023.

Sales for the company were good in the European market as well where MG sold 115,000 vehicles which is a YoY rise of 143 per cent. MG is present in 28 European countries with more than 830 outlets across Europe. Monthly sales for the company have crossed the 20,000-unit mark for four months in a row in Europe.

In a recent announcement, MG Motor outlined its business plans to strengthen its operations in India to build a larger presence in the Indian car market.

In an earlier press release, MG announced its intention to empower India's journey towards becoming a manufacturing hub. Additionally, the company had said that MG plans to invest in clean technologies. Besides supporting the shift to electric vehicles in the country, developing hydrogen fuel cells and cell manufacturing is vital to MG's roadmap for India, the company had said.

MG also talked about bolstering local manufacturing of EV parts via joint ventures or in association with third-party manufacturers.