Tata Punch leads 2024 car sales, breaking Maruti's 4-decade streak

For the first time in four decades, a non-Maruti Suzuki India car has made it to the top of India’s largest-selling cars. In 2024, the Tata Punch, a sub-compact SUV, became the highest-selling vehicle by selling 202,030 units. This marks a clear shift in consumer preference for premiumisation, which is driving the rise of SUVs in the domestic car market. The SUV market in India has grown rapidly in recent years, with its share of the passenger vehicle (PV) market increasing from 32 per cent in 2021 to over 50 per cent in 2024. In fact, three of the top five highest-selling cars in the 2024 calendar year were SUVs. The Maruti Brezza ranked fourth with 188,160 units, and the Hyundai Creta ranked fifth with 186,919 units. Wagon R retained its position among the top five cars, becoming a close second with 190,091 units.

Deven Choksey, managing director, DRChoksey FinServ, a wealth management company, said that the premiumisation drive will continue to dominate in 2025.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “For Tata Motors, CY24 was the fourth consecutive year of highest-ever annual sales with 565,000 units sold. We registered strong growth in our SUV portfolio with successful product introductions built on our proven multi-powertrain strategy. SUV volumes grew by 19 per cent, with Punch selling over 200,000 units, allowing it to emerge as the highest-selling car model in India in CY24.”

Maruti has also lost market share in recent years—from 52 per cent in 2018 (when 3.3 million PVs were sold in the domestic market) to 41 per cent in 2024 (4.28 million units of PVs sold).

While Maruti enjoyed the top spot for four decades, earlier, the Hindustan Motors Ambassador was the highest-selling car in post-Independence India for three decades. Maruti nudged the Ambassador out in the mid-1980s with the Maruti 800. The Maruti 800 was succeeded by the Alto, followed by other Maruti cars like the Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, etc, in subsequent years.

The Indian consumer, however, has shifted towards cars with more premium features—from sunroofs to automatic transmissions. For some original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the penetration of SUVs in overall sales is as high as 68 per cent. Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said recently that at present, SUVs contribute 68 per cent of the overall domestic volumes for HMIL, higher than the industry average of 54 per cent.