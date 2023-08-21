Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Tech joins car manufacturers' partnership AUTOSAR as premium partner

It aims to standardise the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Monday said it has joined a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers, and other firms -- AUTOSAR -- as a premium partner.

AUTOSAR has more than 280 partners, including BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, GM, DaimlerChrysler, PSA, Toyota, Bosch, Siemens, Peugeot Citron Automobiles S.A. and Continental AG, across the world.

It aims to standardise the software architecture of vehicle electronic control units (ECUs) to improve the overall efficiency of automotive system software development and integration, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

"This partnership further strengthens our commitment to the automotive industry and enables us to work more closely with the other members to develop and implement open standards that aim to improve the efficiency of the development process, reduce costs and increase the overall quality of the vehicles," Tata Technologies CEO Warren Harris said.

"With their vast experience in the automotive domain and expertise in both AUTOSAR Platforms, Tata Technologies will be contributing towards the development of new concepts and standards across these platforms," AUTOSAR Chairperson Thomas Rping said.

Through this partnership, Tata Technologies said it aims to collaborate with AUTOSAR in the development of new standards and software architecture for future vehicle systems and will promote and facilitate the adoption of AUTOSAR standards globally.

The rapid advancement of software defined vehicles (SDVs) has amplified the complexity of automotive software in terms of functionality and architecture, leading to increased development costs and time for vehicle manufacturers, it added.

"This growth is further compounded by the shift towards centralised electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures powered by high-performance computing units that handle mixed-critical safety applications. AUTOSAR plays a key role in addressing these challenges by providing standardisation and a foundational framework," it added.

Tata Technologies said its deep automotive domain knowledge and understanding of the physical and digital layers of product engineering in automotive enable it to develop safety-critical automotive software with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Topics :Tata Technologies

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

