Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes-Benz India expects EVs to contribute 25% of its car sales in 3-yrs

Mercedes-Benz India expects EVs to contribute 25% of its car sales in 3-yrs

According to him, it would be easier for Mercedes-Benz car users to adopt electric vehicles as most of them already have charging facilities at home or office and may not depend on public infra

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Betting big on the growing electric vehicle market in India, luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is expecting its EV portfolio (present and future) to make up 25 per cent of its total car sales in the next three years, growing from the current levels of three to four per cent.

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the GLC, its new petrol/diesel SUV, in Hyderabad.

Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer said the automaker is planning to launch three to four EVs in the coming 12 to 18 months in India.

For India as well we feel that there would be a rapid adoption as and when new cars launch, and at this stage we are looking at three to four new EVs in the next 12 to 18 months time. So, slowly but surely we should increase penetration. And in the next three years we feel that 25 per cent of our sales would be EVs in India as well, Iyer told PTI.

According to him, it would be easier for Mercedes-Benz car users to adopt electric vehicles as most of them already have charging facilities at home or office and may not depend on public infrastructure.

He hoped that some states which are still levying road tax on EVs would give an exemption to the segment.

He further said the German car maker's plant spread over 100 acres in Pune has the capacity to produce 20,000 units annually, which can be ramped up to 40,000.

Our current investments are close to Rs 2,700 crore in the plant. With GLC (car model launched recently) we have invested an additional Rs 100 crore. This capacity to make 20,000 cars in India (can) go up to 40,000... The first phase of 20,000, we should be seeing very soon. In the next two to three years, we should be reaching those numbers, he said.

On sales figures, Iyer said the high-end automobiles maker sold over 8,500 cars during the first half of the current year and expects double digit growth for the full year.

Iyer said the new petrol/diesel SUV launched today has already garnered over 1,500 bookings so far across the country, and there is a waiting period of about four months for new bookings.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz drives in new SUV GLC in India, eyes double-digit sales

Daimler India rolls out BharatBenz Simulated Driver trainer initiative

Daimler India reports 'strong' growth in revenue, sales in CY 2022

Sedan demand strong despite surge in SUV growth: Mercedes Benz India MD

Luxury car market poised for record sales in 2023 after stellar H1 numbers

Skoda Auto exports from Chakan plant in Pune cross 600,000 units mark

PM-eBus Sewa: Cabinet approves Rs 57,613 cr for 10k e-buses across cities

Hyundai signs deal to acquire General Motors' Talegaon manufacturing plant

Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant

M&M unveils new range of small tractors; eyes doubling tractor exports

Topics :Mercedes-Benz IndiaElectric vehicles in IndiaCar sales

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story