Tesla expands offering in India, launches Model Y variant at ₹50.89 lakh

Continuing its product portfolio expansion drive in India, American electric carmaker Tesla on Friday introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India, priced at ₹50.89 lakh, its most affordable offering so far.

The introduction of Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive in India follows the launch of the company's second model, a three-row six-seater SUV Model YL priced at ₹61.99 lakh last month.

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India last year, launching its Model Y priced at ₹59.89 lakh.

"Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon," Tesla Senior Director Isabel Fan said in a statement.

The Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive, a new variant of Model Y -- the world's best-selling EV as of March 2026, introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication, the company said. Delivery of the Model Y Premium rear-wheel drive will start in July 2026. The vehicle has a range of up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. Besides bringing new products, Tesla has been expanding its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it looks to accelerate its journey in the country.