V-Green, ChargeZone partner to build EV charging infra for VinFast India

Vietnam-based Vingroup's EV charging arm V-Green on Thursday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ChargeZone to jointly develop dedicated EV charging infrastructure for VinFast customers across India.

The co-branded EV charging network will support VinFast's India expansion. The first 15 charging stations under this collaboration have already been commissioned and made operational.

As part of the next phase of expansion, nearly 100 additional co-branded charging stations are planned for deployment over the next six months, extending the network's reach to key locations across the country.

The collaboration marks VinFast's first co-branded charging partnership with a Charge Point Operator (CPO) in India, and reflects a growing deeper integration between EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers.