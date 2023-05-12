Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know



Also as per reports, Tesla's Japan division has declared that it is now accepting Model S and Model X sedan orders in the nation. In the United States, the Tesla model has increased the prices of its electric variants like S, X, and Y cars by a small amount, but these prices are still lower than they were at the year beginning. All Tesla Models S and X have seen price increases of $1,000 and Model Y have seen an increase of $250. The website of Tesla has provided this information.

Tesla price hike: Price details The recent cost change for Tesla's Model S, X, and Y EVs adds up to a modest increment of around 0.5% to 1.1% compared with the past evaluation. Since April 19, when Tesla reduced prices for some of its vehicles in the United States, this is the second time these models have seen an increase in price. Especially since the previous price increase earlier this month, the Model 3, the company's most affordable vehicle has not changed in price.



The Model S now costs $88,490, while the Model X is $98,490 with the performance versions of both vehicles costing $108,490 as of the recent price increase. The Model Y's long-range, performance, and current price tags are $47,490, $50,490, and $54,490, respectively. However, with the new cost increment on Thursday, the basic variants of the Model S and X stay 16% and 19 per cent more affordable in the US individually compared with the year starting. While the long-range variation of Model Y is around 23% less expensive.

Tesla price hike: Reason behind In order to boost sales, Tesla has discounted costs around the world on different occasions since January, including six times for the US alone.

Even though the company's CEO, Elon Musk has indicated that he is willing to make concessions in margins and achieve a higher volume of sales, the company also aims to eventually raise prices to levels that are more profitable.





Tesla Cars: Quick Overview