Electrification of Fleet: NITI sets FY31 target for Ola, Uber in green push

For two-wheelers, the target is to achieve 30 per cent of EVs in the fleet, while for four-wheelers the aim is 20 per cent. However, half of the total three-wheeler fleet registered on these apps should be electric by 2030-31, according to the goals set.

In the latest push to electric vehicles (EVs) to meet climate goals, government think tank NITI Aayog has come up with yearly targets for ride-hailing apps for electrifying their fleet by 2030-31, according to government sources.